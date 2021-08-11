It'll take Amerado over a decade to produce a hit like 'One Corner' - Patapaa

One Corner hitmaker Patapaa Amisty

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Patapaa, has taken a swipe at rapper Amerado for describing his music as outdated.

The 'Yeete nsem' hitmaker made the statement in his beef song with fellow rapper Obibini, titled 'The Throne'.



An unhappy Patapaa, who felt disrespected after Amerado said Obibini's music has lost relevance like his (Patapaa's), reacted via Twitter, thus: "Somebody tell @Amerado_Burner to stay in his lane and focus on climbing his own ladder cos it will take him more than a decade to get a hit song like my #OneCorner… That was a weak punch and not a diss… You suffer saa get some small hype aaa you dey come misbehave. Ghana we dey!"



Zylofon Music signee Obibini launched a lyrical attack on Amerado Tuesday night (11 August 2021) for jabbing him in a freestyle on Tim Westwood TV in America some days ago by releasing 'Deceased'.



Amerado immediately released 'The Throne' to counter.

In a rebuttal, Obibini also released 'Carcass'.



The two rappers have since been trending on social media, especially Twitter.



They have also dominated entertainment discussions on mainstream media since Tuesday.