'It may appear beautiful and glamorous, but some of the things we do are sponsored' – Joe Mettle

Joe Mettle 87.png Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle

Wed, 21 Jun 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Ghanaian gospel musician Joe Mettle says while it may appear glamorous on social media for celebrities, fans should understand that whatever they see their favourite celebrities do may not come from their own pockets, but rather from sponsors.

The musician stated that there are pressures from people who follow their celebrities and that sometimes what they believe they see is not there, and that a celebrity should have done something that they did not do.

He stated that fans have expectations of their celebrities that are not limited to money. They hold these celebrities in high regard and expect them to set examples.

"It is not simple. Your way of life. When you are doing work, some people may perceive that you have more resources when you do certain things. However, it is your responsibility to explain to them that some of the things they see you do are due to the generosity of sponsors and individuals.”

"It may appear beautiful and glamorous, but we do not finance these things. Individuals and businesses sponsor us.”

Speaking to Sokoohemaa Kukua on the mid-morning show on Rainbow Radio 87.5fm, he revealed that several people had sent him messages on social media requesting financial assistance, and he investigates those who can help and supports those who are genuine.

But when it is beyond him, he confronts the people with the reality that he may be unable to assist them.

