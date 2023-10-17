It pains me that Tagoe Sisters didn’t invite me to their 40th-anniversary celebration – Zapp Mallet

Music producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet

Veteran music producer and sound engineer, Zapp Mallet, has expressed his utmost disappointment in the popular gospel music duo, Tagoe Sisters for not inviting him to their 40th-anniversary celebration.

He described the actions by the Tagoe Sisters as ungrateful after helping them to come up with an album in the year 1989 which played a significant role in their success as musicians.



The music producer indicated that he was not given an official invitation to grace the occasion and not even a phone call or text message to show that they regard him as someone who has contributed to their music career.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb on Tuesday, October 17, 2023, Zapp Mallet expressed his displeasure over the failure of Tagoe Sisters to invite him to their 40th-anniversary celebration.



“I wasn’t invited so I guess I wasn’t part of their musical team. Meanwhile, I did an album with them [Tagoe Sisters] so I was supposed to have been there. They didn’t even call to tell me and nothing came.



"I just saw the publicity on social media and a lot of billboards some at East Legon. So those who were invited went but I wasn’t invited maybe I guess I wasn’t part of their musical team,” he said.



When Zapp Mallet was quizzed on whether he feels disappointed or pained by the decision of Tagoe Sisters not to invite him he laughed and responded: “Yes [I'm pained], because why would you do that? We just need to give each other the respect due them.”

Tagoe Sisters celebrated their 40th anniversary to mark their longevity in the music industry. The event was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on October 15, 2023.



Hosts of gospel musicians and prominent personalities including President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Piesie Esther, Empress Gifty, and other celebrities graced the occasion.



