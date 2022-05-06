1
It's a calling from God – Sex worker opens up on job

Fri, 6 May 2022 Source: ghanaguardian.com

A sex worker who has given her name as Rochelle Grace has revealed the trade is a calling from God.

As someone who has been in the trade for over 10 years, Grace said she cannot tell exactly how she got into it.

However, after spending a decade in the profession, Grace has not acquired any property.

“Men have used me for ten years and I have nothing to show to the world. Nothing, the only thing I have is I’ve rented an apartment. If my rent is due and I don’t have money to renew, I will be kicked out” she said in an interview on TV3.

Her dream was to become a lawyer or a Police woman but were dashed due to “peer pressure”.

Grace said she now seeks solace in Psalm 91 with the hope that God can save and restore her.

“The street has taken my pride, my virginity and everything I have. I have nothing left” she bemoaned.

