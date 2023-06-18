0
Menu
Entertainment

'It’s a difficult Father’s Day for me but I thank God' - Davido

Davido Erhf Nigerian musician, Davido

Sun, 18 Jun 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Davido has taken to social media to express his sadness as he celebrates Fathers Day.

In his post, he noted that it is a difficult Father's Day for him but he thank God for the strength.

Recall that in October 2022, the singer lost his son, Ifeanyi. This caused him to stay away from music and social media for a period of time.

As the world celebrates Father's Day, today, June 18, Davido pray for strength, adding that some days will be difficult.

"Difficult Father's Day for me... But I thank God for strength. Some days will be like this."

See his post below:

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Alleged audio: What Owusu Bempah said about IGP, Akufo-Addo
Don't allow Mahama to come close to presidency – Annoh-Dompreh
Nogokpo's 14-day ultimatum to Agyinasare expires
Why is Frimpong-Boateng being prosecuted? – Prof Adei quizzes
A Plus threatens to report Tema High Court Judge and Maurice Ampaw to CJ
25-year-old banker arrested for stealing GH¢1.2m from customers’ accounts
Sam Pee Yalley clashes with Obiri Boahen over British citizenship claim
Amansie Central: Three school girls burnt to death, one injured at Huu
Immigration officer disciplines alleged 'serial killer' caught with a school girl
Kennedy Agyapong slams Adomako Baafi