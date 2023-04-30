It’s a forever thing; I assure you - Davido celebrates Chioma

Davido and wife, Chioma

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

On his Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of them wearing beautiful smiles on their faces as Chioma turns 28 years old.



The caption of the photo read: “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi! God bless you.



“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!"



Friends and fans also took to his comment section to send their good wishes to Chioma as she turns a year older.



officialosas: Happy birthday @thechefchi

pauloo2104: Happiest birthday AdaIGBO!!!! @thechefchi thank You my in-law @davido Daalu



mariachikebenjamin: Happy birthday @thechefchi ! Ofc you’re a Taurus ! Such a beautiful soul



asiwajucouture: Happy Birthday Chichi



queenmercyatang: No competition. Zero competition. I love you both crazy.



