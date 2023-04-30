0
It’s a forever thing; I assure you - Davido celebrates Chioma

Davido Chioma Wedding 2s.png Davido and wife, Chioma

Sun, 30 Apr 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has taken to social media to celebrate his wife, Chioma on her birthday.

On his Instagram page, Davido shared a photo of them wearing beautiful smiles on their faces as Chioma turns 28 years old.

The caption of the photo read: “Today I just want to celebrate my right hand! My go to! Happy birthday baby @thechefchi! God bless you.

“Your love is timeless. It’s a forever thing I ASSURE YOU!"

Friends and fans also took to his comment section to send their good wishes to Chioma as she turns a year older.

officialosas: Happy birthday @thechefchi

pauloo2104: Happiest birthday AdaIGBO!!!! @thechefchi thank You my in-law @davido Daalu

mariachikebenjamin: Happy birthday @thechefchi ! Ofc you’re a Taurus ! Such a beautiful soul

asiwajucouture: Happy Birthday Chichi

queenmercyatang: No competition. Zero competition. I love you both crazy.

