It’s a lie for a pastor to tell you that your troubles are over – Majid Michel

Ghanaian actor, Majid Michel, has urged pastors to refrain from telling their congregations that all their problems have been resolved on earth.

He maintains that suffering doesn't end until death. He added that as long as humans are alive untold hardship will continue unabated. Therefore, Pastors should cease making such statements to their congregations.



In a TV XYZ interview, Majid Michel argued that such comments are untrue because people are constantly dealing with depression, which is also a sort of sorrow or hardship.



“Pastors should stop telling their congregations that their troubles are over. That’s a lie, your trouble will only be over when you die.



“…depression is not a bad thing, depression is your inner spirit indicating to yourself, your conscious mind that where we are is not good, let’s move on,” he said.

He continued by saying that, depression is not a bad thing for people to experience, so people should not be concerned when they get such moods.











AM/SARA