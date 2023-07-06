It’s a waste to have talent but no money to nurture it – Gospel musician

Minister Kwesi Bio is a gospel musician

Minister Kwesi Bio, a gospel musician, believes that talent or creativity without money is a waste of time.

According to the musician, talent is meaningless without money because it needs money to cultivate and grow people’s creative potential.



Minister Bio stated on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm’s mid-morning broadcast that some people will go to their graves with their gifts because they could not afford to cultivate them.



He told Sokoohemaa Kukua, the host, that recording, promotion, and song creation all cost money, and that without money, you can’t prosper.



Minister Bio lamented, using himself as an example, that it is impossible to break through as a musician if you do not have the resources.

Another issue he brought up was payola.



He claims that some DJs collect money from musicians but do not play their tracks and that musicians cannot demand a refund.



Minister Bio went on to remark, “I am saying this from my perspective and experience.” People will go to their graves with their gifts if we do not take care of them or recognise this tendency. This is about money. It makes no difference what amount of talent you have. It makes no difference if your talent is superior to others; without money, you will die with your talent.



You may have what it takes to make it, but without money, it is pointless. Even if you get someone to back you up, you will fail if you do not have money. God will intervene, but you will need money to break through. Every brilliant and creative person requires money to survive in the profession. Because of money, it takes me some time to release songs. The majority of individuals you meet demand money before they play your tracks,” he disclosed.