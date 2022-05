It's an old video - Yul Edochie's wife calls him out again

Yul Edochie marries a second wife

Actor shares video to indicate all is well with his family



First wife of popular Nigerian actor thanks sympathizers



Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, on Tuesday, shared a video of himself and his 'aggrieved' first wife, Mary, jamming to a song in his car to suggest that they were on good terms.



The viral clip sighted by GhanaWeb generated mixed reactions on social media with fans congratulating Mary for accepting Yul's second wife, Judy Austin Moghalu and allowing peace to reign in her marriage.



"Fun moment with my Angel. CEO Extraordinaire @mayyuledochie," he captioned the clip that captured the couple loved-up.

To the surprise of many, Mary Edochie in a clap back at her husband has issued a disclaimer noting that she was shocked after coming across the video purported to be her approval of Yul's new lover.



Mary maintained that she was against polygamy and thanked concerned individuals for reaching out to her during her "trying period".



"I sincerely want to appreciate everyone for the tremendous love, prayers and support from all over the world. It has really been overwhelming. You have all been an incredible pillar of strength during this trying period. My phones are buzzing once again due to the OLD video trending online today. My family and faith ABSOLUTELY do NOT practice polygamy, although it works for some people.



"God has blessed me with a beautiful and loving family. I need you all to continue to keep me and my family in your prayers. May God bless you all abundantly for your love, prayers and support," read her post.



It would be recalled that the actor's first wife of 18 years, cursed him and his lover after he announced on his Instagram page Judy Austin's arrival and their newborn child.

Watch the video below:







