0
Menu
Entertainment

'It’s annoying cause I don’t care for you' - Anita Brown tells off Davido, fans

Davido And Anita Davido captured beside side chick

Tue, 4 Jul 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Anita Brown, the alleged side chick of Afrobeats singer David Adeleke widely known as Davido, has issued a severe warning to the singer to pass along to his followers.

The American businesswoman instructed Davido to inform his fans that she doesn't care about the singer and asks them to respect her space in a tweet posted on her Twitter page.

Anita claimed that the superstar had given his fans her phone number and that she found the act offensive.

Anita, who described Davido's followers as "wack," claimed that the topic was irrelevant to her and that she didn't care about anything involving the musician.

She wrote: "Yo @davido tell your wack ass fans I don’t give a FCK about you bro This is annoying You gave out my number It’s annoying cause i don’t care for you. This shit is Irrelevant We both know my body Idc about nothing having to do with you."

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Peter Amewu slips as he introduces Alan Kyerematen as incoming VP
4 times government filed nolle prosequi in high-profile cases
Aisha Huang was freed via nolle prosequi, why the attacks? – Randy Abbey
Purported suicide note of KNUST medical student pops up
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
'If Ghanaians had listened to me, we wouldn't have gone to IMF' - Alan Kyerematen
3 nursing students involved in leaked sex tape suspended for one year
3 ex-workers accuse National Cathedral architect of sexual misconduct
Sam Okudzeto slams Dormaahene
Gyakye Quayson case: Ayikoi Otoo speaks