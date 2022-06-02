It’s been a long time since I heard from NAM1 – Kumi Guitar

Ghanaian Musician, Kumi Guitar

Kumi Guitar has talked about the last time he communicated with Nana Appiah Mensah, aka NAM 1.

When he was asked about how NAM 1 is doing during an interview with ZionFelix, he presumed the Zylofon Media boss is fine.



The Highlife musician explained that it has been a long time since he interacted with him.



Kumi stated that they have not even communicated this year.

The ‘Betweener’ composer said Nana Appiah may be busy due to the Menzgold issues—so he understands him.



Even during Zylofon Music days, Kumi Guitar revealed they were not having direct communication on a regular basis because they had departmental heads that were conveying messages.