It’s been six years since I rendered Antoa Nyama useless and I'm still alive – Kyiri Abosom brags

The founder of Life Assembly Worship Centre, Rev. Christian Kwabena Andrew, popularly known as ‘Kyiri Abosom’, has called bluff the custodians of the Antoa Nyama shrine, who schemed his death about six years ago.

According to him, these individuals resorted to all kinds of means of plotting his death after he rendered their deity powerless and yet, he is very much alive.



In 2017, Kyiri Abosom paid a visit to one of the most revered river gods in the Ashanti Region, “Antoa Nyamaa”, and indicated that the shrine, as many have claimed, has been helpful when it comes to revenge-seeking, is a mere fallacy.



In a viral video, Kyiri Abosom was seen challenging the power of ‘Antoa Nyamaa’, as he walked through the shrine insulting some of the statues and crafted handmade objects believed to be gods having supernatural powers.



Recalling the encounter in a recent interview with Abeiku Santana, Kyiri Abosom said the fact that he is still very much alive proves that the gods are not potent.



“Antoa is still there but doesn’t work anymore. Anyone who goes there to consult won’t get any results. Those who go there are probably not aware that it has lost its potency. I went there, dipped my hands in the water, and rendered it useless. The people of Antoa performed all sorts of rituals and told me I would die. It has been six years now and I am still alive,” he bragged.

One can recall that in 2022, the caretaker of the Antoa deity, Kwaku Firi predicted that Sofo Kyiri Abosom was the next to die after the supposed ‘powerless Antoa deity’ presumably killed Kwadwo Boi, a native of the town for backing Kyiri Abosom.



Watch the video below:







EB/BB