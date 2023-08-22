It’s better to sleep with a movie director for an iPhone than a role – Actress

Ghanaian actress, Janet Brefo Yankson

Ghanaian actress, Janet Brefo Yankson, popularly known as 'Sweet Mimi' has urged actresses not to accept movie roles in exchange for sex from movie directors.

According to her, it would even be more beneficial if these actresses sleep with these directors for an iPhone instead of movie roles.



She made these statements while discouraging her peers from such acts.



Buttressing her points further, Mimi said there is now an opportunity for young actresses to make skits on social media, and as such, there is no need to exchange sex for roles.

“If any director man tells you to sleep with him before he gives you a role please don’t do it because becoming a star in our era has become so easy. If nobody casts you in a movie, you can create content with your phone to become a star.



"Please don’t allow anyone to sleep with you for a movie role, you can exchange that for an iPhone. An iPhone can make you a star but movie roles can’t make you a star because after the director has used you in a movie, that is the end; he is not going to cast you in another movie,” Mimi stated on the show “Ezra Entertainment Arena”.