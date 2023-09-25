It’s childish, disrespectful - Kuami Eugene slams Incredible Zigi over ‘sleeping artistes’ comment

Hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene

Ghanaian hiplife artiste, Kuami Eugene has taken a dig at popular Ghanaian dance artiste and choreographer, Amofa Michael professionally known as Incredible Zigi over his ‘some artiste are sleeping’ comment.

He described the remark as childish and disrespectful as it underestimates the efforts of music artistes in the entertainment industry.



The hiplife artiste explained that some artistes in the music industry are putting in their best efforts to get hit songs by paying huge sums of money to dancers to make their music thrive.



In an interview with Kwadwo Sheldon which GhanaWeb monitored, Kuami Eugene chided Incredible Zigi for asserting that some artistes in the music industry are dormant and rely on dancers for hit songs.



“I'm a big fan of Zigi, but that was quite childish. The vibe for the sleeping side, I think it's a huge disrespect for Zigi to come out and say some of the artistes are sleeping, you don't know what's going on,” he said.



“Some of them are charging really big money to actually dance to the music. What he's doing is not for a fee, but he thinks someone is sleeping. You understand what you're doing. You're charging the person before you do it for them.



“So he's not the first to do this. And this thing has been going on for a very long time. There are some songs that always need dancers. We've always needed dancers. And it is just the beauty of the game that brings your efforts, let me bring mine, and let's make this thing work," Eugene added.

Kuami Eugene stated that music artistes would never make such a remark about dancers because of the respect they have for dancers.



He said: “But we [Musicians] never went to sit there and say dancers are sleeping before because I'm just speaking for my people. I think we [musicians] respect them that much to say that we won't post a particular person’s videos again because he dances like he’s asleep.”



Meanwhile, Incredible Zigi has apologised for comments he made about music artistes in the industry.



Watch the interview below





