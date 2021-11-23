It’s dementia – Joke Silva speaks on Olu Jacobs’ illness

Veteran actress, Joke Silva and her husband, Olu Jacobs

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, says her husband, Olu Jacobs, is currently suffering from a disease.

In an interview with Jideonwo Chude, the actress opened up on Olu Jacobs’ frail and fragile state of health.



She revealed that the husband has dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB).



According to her, “This has been going on for a couple of years. My husband is dealing with issues and it is been going on for a couple of years. It is known as dementia with Lewy Body.



“It is a degenerative disease that affects the brain and it is almost like a Parkinson type of disease; it affects the brain and affects the person.”

She expressed that it had been hard on her husband because he did not understand what was going on and it had been tough also for the family members.



“We have gone through it over the past couple of years but we thank God.



“We have gone through some times and situations recently that I wish I had the old you here so I don’t battle these times on my own but we are grateful for the moment of clarity. I miss the times we worked together.”