It's difficult to break through Ghana's tough, rough music industry - Bombamann

Source: SVTV Africa

Reggae dancehall artiste, William Rafat known professionally as Bombamann has disclosed that the Ghanaian music industry is a rough one and that it is very difficult to make it.

In a chat with DJ Nyaami on Backseat vybe, Bombamann indicated that it is not an easy job to be a musician in Ghana because even the big artistes struggle when they take a break.



“I won't lie it's rough because you can try all you want but it's about the streams and feedback.



"Even when those at the top lose a bit of consistency, their numbers begin to drop. So to blow up, it's not easy but we are all hoping,” he stated.



Moreover, Bomba added that even though there is little market for reggae in Ghana, he hopes to create a fanbase in the country.

“I feel like my fans should come up from Ghana but more importantly from Jamaica, UK, Brooklyn, and anyone who is a reggae fanatic,” he added.



Bombamann is also an instrumentalist and a sound engineer. He has produced songs for several musicians like RJZ of La Meme Gang.



Kindly watch the video for a freestyle session with Bombamann



