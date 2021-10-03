It’s difficult to stay in Nigeria, I like it in Ghana because it’s more organized - Hanks Anuku

Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku

Popular Nollywood actor, Hanks Anuku has revealed the reason he prefers living in Ghana to the land he was born on, Nigeria. He indicated that the current situation in Nigeria is anarchy, a place of crisis and turmoil, hence, the reason he relocated to Ghana.

The actor is known for the multiple roles he's played in movies as a villain and mostly an armed robber.



Speaking in an interview with BBC Igbo, he noted that a lot of people have a perception that he indulges in shady businesses to make money due to his movie roles.

He said, “The last trip I made, the southern command, Ghana presidency, we were in a position and I was the Nigerian who campaigned for President Nana Akufo-Addo the first time. We won. It was not easy. Nigerians are in Ghana.



“I found Ghana more organized. I don’t have time to condemn anyone but the electricity was stable there and I liked it. It was easy to work there and progress. That’s the truth.”