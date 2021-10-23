It's eviction week of The Next Gospel Star competition

Sat, 23 Oct 2021 Source: Ceejay TV
It's another eviction week of the Season 2 of The Next Gospel Star competition organised by Ceejay TV.
Vote for your favorite contestants to keep them in the competition.
They stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHc10,000 cash and an all expenses paid trip to Dubai.
Vote for your favorite contestant by dialing *365*300# and enter his/her name.
Catch us live on TV3, Zylofon TV and Ceejay TV every Sunday at 4:00pm.
You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV.
Companies and Individuals interested in partnering with us on this programme by sponsorship should please call 0540664776 or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh.
