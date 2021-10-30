It's eviction week of The Next Gospel Star competition

It's another eviction week of the Season 2 of The Next Gospel Star competition organized by Ceejay TV.
Vote for your favourite contestants to keep them in the competition.
They stand a chance of winning the ultimate prize of GHc10,000 cash and an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai.
Vote for your favourite contestant by dialling *365*300# and entering his/her name.
Catch us live on TV3, Zylofon TV, and Ceejay TV every Sunday at 4:00 pm.
You can also watch the livestream on Facebook and YouTube @Ceejay TV.
Companies and individuals interested in partnering with us on this programme by sponsorship should please call 0540664776 or visit www.CeejayTV.com.gh.
Watch the video below: