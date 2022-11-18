It’s frustrating investing in young talents - Magic Rocker

Artiste/music producer Magic Rocker

Source: Kofi Duah, Contributor

Artiste/music producer Magic Rocker has expressed his disappointment with the unappreciative nature of young artistes to their investors.

According to Magic Rocker who is currently based in the US, he has invested in many young talents but the relationships have ended badly.



“As a successful producer and DJ in the US, I came to Ghana to help young talented artistes and the experience was frustrating. I invested in young talents but they ended up dictating to me after getting some fame.



“They demand so much and when you cannot keep up with their demands, then they leave you. I have had many of such experiences and I wonder why it is so,” he told Graphic Showbiz in an interview.



He said it was about time young artistes appreciated music investors’ efforts and did away with huge demands within a short period.



“Some of us are no longer interested in helping young talents again due to some of these things. When we start working, I expect young artistes to understand that it takes time to reap from this music business but these young artistes do not understand. They keep on asking for things beyond your means,” he stated.

Talking about our music industry, Magic Rocker-born Richard Essien said we should prioritize Highlife because it identifies us as Ghanaians.



“I am not saying the other genres of music are not good but we should make a conscious effort to promote Highlife which is Ghanaian,” he opined.



Magic Rocker has released a new single Like Sugar. A fusion of Jama and Hiplife. Like Sugar, sang in Ewe is the first official single off his upcoming 12-track album titled Vernacular.



He also advised musicians to think of the business side of music and not to rush and put their music online just because they want to be popular.



“We need to have a way of monetising our music than just posting it online for people to download. We cannot move forward when we continue doing that after paying so much to record a song,” he added.