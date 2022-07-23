It's good to pay DJs, presenters 'payola' - Hiphop singer

Singer, Kofi Korsah

The controversy surrounding whether it's prudent for a musician to pay payola to radio presenters and DJs has taken a new twist.

Payola is a local term in Ghana used to refer to monetary payments made by musicians and music producers to Djs to influence them to play musicians' songs.



While many have viewed the payment of payola as disingenuous to Ghana’s music industry, talented Ghanaian Afro Hip Hop musician, Kofi Korsah has justified the widespread practice among disc jockeys in the country, insisting musicians must pay.



Kofi Korsah is currently promoting his newest single track dubbed 'Show Something' that features Rapper Kofi Mole.



Speaking in an exclusive interview on Atinka TV's entertainment show 'JukeBox' hosted by Nana Adwoa Annan, Kofi Korsah who was answering a question pertaining to whether he has ever paid payola before said, he believes it is a good practice and incentive to Djs even though critics have argued the age-long payment of payola is wrong with many musicians complaining that the practice is costing them their career.



"Who said payola is bad? Everybody wants his or her song to be promoted so without motivating the DJ or the presenter how can your song be promoted well?" Kofi Korsah told Nana Adwoa Annan.

"Yes, I have paid payola to DJs and it is good to pay. There is nothing amiss about that...the DJs and presenters must also eat...that's their work so they must also be paid...it's an incentive to the DJs and presenters," added.



According to him, he is now being promoted well because though his "Show Something" song is good, he is paying payola to where it is due.



But he was quick to say that he never paid payola before he was hosted on the show. He explained that before he got on the show, he had exhausted all the funds he was using for the promotion.



He advised musicians that before they release songs they must make sure they don't just have the money for promotion but must also have links.