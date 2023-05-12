It’s greed and selfishness to date someone you don’t love – Ephraim cautions

Ghanaian music producer, Ephraim Beatz

Singer and music producer, Ephraim Beatz, has cautioned people against deliberately dating partners they do not love.

According to the ‘Aleke’ hitmaker, it’s better to take someone as a friend than to date the person only to end up maltreating them.



Talking to Amansan Krakye in an interview sighted by MyNewsGh.com, Ephraim said it’s greediness and selfishness to date, someone, you don’t love.



“If you don’t love someone you need to realize that though you don’t love the person you can be friends and it’ll be cool so I don’t need to go into a relationship and break the person’s heart,” he posited.

He added, “Maybe someone might give the person a better opportunity but because of greediness and selfishness so you want to have the person to yourself and maltreat the person."



He said it is better to break things off after realizing you're not emotionally invested in the relationship than wasting people's time



