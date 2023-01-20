0
It’s hard for Ghanaians to accept singers who don’t practice the norm - Darkua

Fri, 20 Jan 2023

Afrofusion artiste, Darkua is known for her soothing voice and ability to touch the soul of her listeners.

Despite her exceptional talent, this new act has faced some challenges in the industry.

According to the female vocalist, breaking through hasn't been an easy task, especially because of her unique sound, which is new to many.

Speaking to GhanaWeb's Paula Amma Broni at Black Sherif's Mozama Disco concert, she disclosed that music lovers tend to appreciate her tunes and "ask for more" after listening to her songs.

"You know Ghanaians have this thing...it s difficult for them to accept someone who doesn't do the norm that they are used to so when someone comes and they are doing something they are not used to, at first they will be like, who is this? As time goes on, they learn to adapt and start accepting you and always ask for more music. So yeah, they actually accept the song am doing so it keeps me going," Darkua told GhanaWeb.

Ghana's rising star, known for her 2022 single titled 'You' also announced plans to release her maiden EP this year.

"I do Afrofusion, I love to blend genres, Afrobeats and RnB, Reggae...my team is doing an amazing job and my work is also speaking for itself. Hopefully, I will release an EP," she said.

