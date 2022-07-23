2
'It's me against the world' - Cheddar shares video of fun times with Memphis Depay

Depay Cheddar.png Depay and Cheddar (right)

Sat, 23 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Cheddar shares fun times with Barcelona forward Depay

Depay spends part of his holiday in Ghana

Depay back to Spain for start of new season

Freedom Jacob Ceasar, alias Cheddar, has given a sneak peek into his fun and flashy lifestyle riding in plush cars, eating in fine places and hanging out in fine houses and on boat cruises.

In a tweet of July 22, 2022, the 'Freedom Man' shares fun time with Dutchman and Barcelona forward, Memphis Depay.

The two are captured in different locations - believed to be in Ghana and elsewhere outside the country.

"Mr. Freedom, on behalf of myself and Kwesi Promise, we appreciate the welcome brother, see you soon," Depay says at a point.

Ostensibly thanking Cheddar for the welcome extended him during his holidays, part of which was spent in Ghana months back.

"I wanna tell the world that we only gonna live here once and we need to make beautiful moments out of them, so brace up. Good luck," Cheddar says in a shot with Depay.

Watch Cheddar's video as shared on Twitter below:

