It's never true sucking boobs prevent breast cancer – Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson

UK-based Ghanaian artiste, Stephanie Benson, has dispelled assertions that sucking the boobs helps to prevent breast cancer and other related diseases.

According to her, the assertion that has lingered in the minds of some Ghanaians hence allowing men to suck their breasts even if they don’t enjoy it is not untrue.



She explained that there is no scientific data that proves that sucking the breast prevents cancer and it makes no sense for one to harbor such a narrative.



She made the remark when she was asked if sucking of boobs by men prevents breast cancer and whether the narrative is scientifically proven or not.



"I get very angry when I hear it. I joke all the time on my page. We need to stop it, there are certain things you just don’t mess with. Whoever started that narrative needs to stop it. It's never true [sucking boobs prevent breast cancer], how can it be? If you say sexual pleasure sucking, how?” she quizzed.



Stephanie Benson went ahead to urge the general public to disregard such a narrative because it has not been proven scientifically yet.

“If that is real why do we have radiotherapists? This is ridiculous! It prevents what? I don’t get it. It is the most irresponsible thing for anybody to say. Because some women are allowing the men to suck the breast even if they don’t enjoy it and that’s almost a rape.



“There are people who want somebody to suck it even if they don’t want to. I don’t understand, it makes no sense to me. So please that narrative should be stopped. It makes no sense scientifically at all,” Stephanie Benson said during an interview with Okay FM which GhanaWeb monitored.



SB/BB



