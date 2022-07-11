It’s nonsensical, you’re being a fan fooler – Arnold slams Abeiku Santana

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo is an entertainment journalist

Entertainment pundit and journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has contradicted Abeiku Santana’s claim that the media has refused to give attention to Shatta Wale’s songs, describing the utterances of the ace radio presenter as nonsensical.



The Okay FM presenter during one of the editions of his radio show created the impression that the media only focuses on the bad side of Shatta Wale, stressing that his songs are not being given rotation.



“Shatta Wale has released a song but DJs are not playing them, entertainment pundits are not discussing it. However, when he goes wayward, you discuss it on your shows,” said Abeiku Santana.

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, making a submission on Peace FM’s Entertainment Review, Saturday, was appalled by Abeiku Santana’s remarks as he backed his commentary with materials to rebut the claim.



“Santana is wrong on this very score. You’re in this industry, when ‘On God’ was released, how many DJs didn’t play the song? They’re still playing. How many pundits did not pass commentaries on that song? When I made my post, the song had not blown,” Arnold argued.



Without mincing words, Arnold, during the discussion monitored by GhanaWeb, said Abeiku Santana’s remarks on the subject are “weak and wobbly”, adding that the radio presenter is being hypocritical. He cited instances Shatta Wale uttered despicable words about the media and pundits asking why Abeiku Santana could not call Shatta Wale to order.



“He acted as a big fan fooler for Shatta Wale,” said Arnold. “This same Shatta Wale over the years, what has been his perception, commentary about pundits, DJs? His most recent comment was that pundits have nothing better doing. He doesn’t even recognize that domain, there is no regard for what we do. So, all these years that this guy has been debasing pundits, where was Santana?



“You said nothing but today, you’re here making noise, fan fooling yourself. It’s noise and he’s being a big hypocrite on this score,” Arnold added.

The entertainment pundit, however, established that Abeiku may be peddling such narratives for ratings. According to him, the celebrated on-air personality is noted for making such pronouncements because whenever he does, his videos garner considerable views.



He said: “Now, it’s all about the numbers. If your focus is on numbers, you’ll still go to that subject matter that would give you the impressions. If it’s not just for numbers, then it’s nonsensical. He’s only being a fan fooler. What he said has no weight.”











