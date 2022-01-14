It's not easy looking for money - Tiwa Savage laments

Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage

Popular Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, has established the importance of making money and coming from a rich background.

The singer shared a picture on social media while lamenting how difficult it is to make money.



Tiwa who seemed tired of the workflow and excessive meetings questioned why she is not a Dangote's daughter.



"I have one more meeting. It's not easy looking for money o. God help me, but why my papa no be Dangote or something like that."

She further prayed for his late father.



