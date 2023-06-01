0
Menu
Entertainment

It’s not easy to work with Wizkid - Official DJ

Wizkid Machala.png Nigerian singer, Wizkid

Thu, 1 Jun 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

DJ Tunez, the official disk jockey of Afrobeats star Wizkid, has said the singer is very difficult to work with.

He said despite Wizkid’s busy schedule, the Starboy honcho has blessed him by featuring on several of his songs.

However, he said getting Wizkid to be on a song is difficult because he is very selective of collaborations.

DJ Tunez appeared on the latest episode of the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Shopsydoo.

According to him: “First of all, it has to be a really good song. It has to relate with him [Wizkid]. So, any song that I’m trying to put him on, I say, ‘hey, how do you feel about it? I feel like it relates with you’.

“And if he is down for it, you know he is down for it. He is not easy to work with. You gotta have to take your time jejely. But he has blessed me. I don’t know who else has these many collaborations with him. I appreciate all the love he shows me.”

Source: mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Don’t continue to punish us with a leader like Dr. Bawumia’ – CPP man prays
Domelevo reacts to SC victory over ‘unconstitutional’ forced leave
Domelevo declines suing for damages after SC ruling
Uganda anti-LGBTQ bill: 'Nobody will move us' - Uganda president declares
Voice note of man who committed suicide at Ahafo Mim pops up
Dubai car dealership responds to Stan Dogbe
Ghana ambulance on sale: Stan Dogbe questions Dubai dealership
Police lock courtroom to prevent Maadwoa’s relatives from attacking suspect
Otumfuo destools 96-year-old Antoahene who reigned for over 20 years
‘I will file for the flagbearership’ - Bawumia tells NPP supporters in Hohoe