It's not entirely true that excessive sex affects the eye - Optometrist OB Amponsah

Optometrist, Dr. Amponsah Obarima Akuoko

An optometrist, Dr. Amponsah Obarima Akuoko has explained that the assertion excessive sex affects the eye is not entirely true.

Dr. Charles Mensah Cofie, an ophthalmologist at the Dziram Eye Clinic, in an interview on GTV said excessive sex can affect the eyes, a statement which has courted reactions from a section of the public.



Dr. Cofie who doubles as the Medical Director of the facility, in his submission, cited elevated blood pressure saying, "when you have an orgasm, your BP goes up actually. So, if you already have BP and your BP is not controlled and then you have an orgasm, then it goes higher. And that can lead to bleeding in the eyes and even stroke”.



“You have to be careful because BP leads to bleeding in the eye,” he cautioned again. “I mean I watched a movie where someone had an orgasm and then he passed out and that was the end of it.”



Dr. Amponsah Obarima Akuoko, however, in an interview with GhanaWeb said the statement is a half-truth. He mentioned that unprotected sex rather opens people up to such a circumstance as sexually-transmitted diseases increase the risk.



He called on all to have safe sex and also go for a regular eye examination for lasting vision.



Below is Dr. Amponsah’s narrative:

What I believe is important to encourage more is healthy living. People with predisposing conditions like High bp are more susceptible to debilitating diseases than the other healthy lot. Few rare cases are exceptions.



What I would rather drum home as an Optometrist is to advise safe sex methods and encourage protection. A lot of research has gone to prove that Sexually Transmitted infections can affect the eye adversely.



HIV can cause hemorrhages in the retina. AIDS can also open the door for a more serious retinal infection from a virus called cytomegalovirus (CMV). CMV infection can lead to retinal detachment and blindness.



Herpes infections can show up anywhere on the body. And once contact is made, either type can cause a serious infection in the eye or blind you.



When syphilis affects the eyes, it can cause inflammation of the conjunctiva, cornea, uvea (inner coat of the eye), episclera (outer coat of the eye), optic nerve and retina.



That is why we always advise regular eye check because a lot of conditions occurring in the body manifest in the eye.

There's a research project called The Glaucoma Case Report that concluded that during sex, sympathetic stimulation may lead to pupillary dilation. In eyes with occludable angles, this dilation may trigger pupillary block and an angle closure Glaucoma attack. And this sign of occludable angle can only be seen by a specialist.



So get checked regularly and stay healthy. And practice safe sex please.







