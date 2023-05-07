'It's not me o' – Joseph Momodu denies viral erotic video with Bobrisky

Popular actor, Joseph Momodu denies being the man in a video with Bobrisky

Popular actor, Joseph Momodu, has denied he is the person in a viral video with Bobrisky.

In the video that has since gone viral, Bobrisky engaged in provocative behaviour with a man while promoting an aphrodisiac.



The video sparked uncertainty and rumours about the man’s identity, with some believing it to be Joseph Momodu.



Momodu has, however, denied he is the person in the video despite sharing a striking similarity to him.



In addition, Joseph Momodu urged people to stop sending him hateful messages because he has been receiving them and made it clear that they are not romantically linked.

He wrote: “My attention is drawn to a disturbing video trending online, about an influencer & a model Advertising a product, while the model used by this influencer shared striking looks with me accidentally.



Let it be known that it is not meee please, you people should stop insulting me already. Since morning till now, so much curses & insults on me for someone that’s not even me.



His backside might look like me but please I repeat again that’s not enough to conclude it’s JOSEPH MOMODU, stop sending me dms insulting me that Na me dey chop senior man. I beg you guys please”.