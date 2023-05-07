0
Menu
Entertainment

'It's not me o' – Joseph Momodu denies viral erotic video with Bobrisky

Oseph Momodu Popular actor, Joseph Momodu denies being the man in a video with Bobrisky

Sun, 7 May 2023 Source: www.mynigeria.com

Popular actor, Joseph Momodu, has denied he is the person in a viral video with Bobrisky.

In the video that has since gone viral, Bobrisky engaged in provocative behaviour with a man while promoting an aphrodisiac.

The video sparked uncertainty and rumours about the man’s identity, with some believing it to be Joseph Momodu.

Momodu has, however, denied he is the person in the video despite sharing a striking similarity to him.

In addition, Joseph Momodu urged people to stop sending him hateful messages because he has been receiving them and made it clear that they are not romantically linked.

He wrote: “My attention is drawn to a disturbing video trending online, about an influencer & a model Advertising a product, while the model used by this influencer shared striking looks with me accidentally.

Let it be known that it is not meee please, you people should stop insulting me already. Since morning till now, so much curses & insults on me for someone that’s not even me.

His backside might look like me but please I repeat again that’s not enough to conclude it’s JOSEPH MOMODU, stop sending me dms insulting me that Na me dey chop senior man. I beg you guys please”.

Source: www.mynigeria.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The robbery of a nurse’s GH¢40,700, iPhone that led to the arrest of soldier, police
Joseph Yamin escapes assault from NDC youth
I have never said Bawumia will become president – Buaben Asamoa
National Cathedral: Cathedral Secretariat responds to Ablakwa's Scandal publications
Stop parading yourself as ex military officer - GAF warns lawyer
Gold Mafia exposé: Presidency confirm receipt of Al Jazeera letter – Source
31-year-old Ghanaian woman stabbed to death in Brixton - UK police confirm
Dead man's details used to register National Cathedral in the US - Ablakwa alleges
Akufo-Addo appoints new CEO for Mortuaries and Funeral Facilities Agency
Tears, curses as Nungua ‘killer’ husband makes first court appearance