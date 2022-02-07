‘It's not my fault they're dumb’ - Manasseh roars over Despite's Bugatti troll

Despite buys US$3 million Bugatti Ciron

Investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has slammed persons trolling him after he sarcastically chose the 2020 Hyundai Elantra over Dr. Osei Kwame Despite's newly-acquired Bugatti Chiron.



Over the weekend, Despite added a blue Bugatti Chiron to his collection of cars.



The development evoked reactions from a section of the public.

Manasseh compared the US$3 million Bugatti to a Hyundai Elantra, saying “I don't like the design, the 2020 Hyundai Elantra looks better than this.”



The comment made by the journalist received so much backlash from the social media users who didn't get his joke and thought he acted lowly.



Without hesitation, Manasseh replied to his trolls in a Facebook post saying, “These lame minds can't understand that comparing Elantra to a $3million Bugatti is sarcasm. It's not my fault that they're dumb.”



Despite's new ride according to caranddriver.com, is one of the 500 units made in the world.



Every unit of Bugatti's insane hypercars by January 2022 found a buyer, which included millionaire Osei Kwame Despite.

It is reported that the Bugatti Chiron could end up being the final Bugattis to feature the special W-16 engine.







