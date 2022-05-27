2
It's not true that I like to date women who are rich and older than me – Elikem Kumordzie

Fri, 27 May 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Ghanaian actor and fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzi has refuted claims that he only dates women who are richer and older than him.

It was rumoured that Elikem Kumordzi is an opportunist and was only interested in going for financially endowed women.

In an exclusive interview, Elikem Kumordzi who is currently in a relationship with his baby mama, Hajara, a relatively younger lady established that his attraction to women is not intended nor does he has criteria for women.

According to the father of two, he is attracted to the personality and brain of the person therefore his interaction with a woman will determine if he wants to be with the woman.

Elikem Kumordzi said that after his divorce from his ex-wife, Pokello, he has dated younger girls including a Level 200 student of the University of Ghana.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
