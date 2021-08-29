It’s not wrong to compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie – Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Writer and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo

Writer and entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has advised the public against the comparison of two artists.

Interviewed on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra, he stated that it is not wrong to compare Yaw Tog to Sarkodie in statistics. However, it is wrong in every way to compare these two by their talents and say that one is better than the other.



“When you’re comparing statistics, there’s no sin in that so if someone comes out to say that Yaw Tog released a song and got one million views within a week, and compares it to the number of views Sarkodie used to get in a week when he was now coming up like Yaw Tog, there’s nothing wrong with it”, he said.



He made an instance with Lebron James and Michael Jordan. “People compare Lebron to Michael in statistics like the number of times Lebron scored when he was twenty-two and the number of times Jordan scored when he was also twenty-two. There’s nothing wrong with that”, he said.

Making another instance with footballers, Arnold talked about the comparison between Messi and Ronaldo which came up again following the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s signing to Manchester United. He emphasized on the fact that people compared them based on the number of goals they have all scored individually.



On that note, he concluded that comparing artistes is not wrong, however, it depends on the context in which they are being compared.