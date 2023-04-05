It’s not you because you’re ugly – Andy Dosty slams Nigerian actress who threw shade at Harold’s wife

Andy Dosty

Yetunde Gold, a Nigerian actress who reacted to pictures of herself being mistaken for that of Harold Amenyah’s wife, has been slammed by Andy Dosty who posits that her diction was unfortunate.

Actor and TV show host Harold Amenyah and his wife became a subject for discussion after a photograph from their marriage ceremony popped up on the internet.



Some netizens passed what some have said were derogatory remarks about the wife as they postulated that the groom was nicer than the bride, GhanaWeb observed.



While the trolling got intense, an old photograph said to be the bride was used by some netizens in their defense as they argued that the bride is pretty but whoever took the wedding photographer might have used a camera with low quality or might have taken the photograph from a wrong angle.



It, however, turned out that the second photograph was not Harold’s bride but that of Nigerian actress Yetunde Gold.



Reacting to the development on Instagram, the Nigerian actress said: “I heard I am trending in Ghana.”



Afterward, she shared the trending wedding photo of Harold Amenyah and his wife, with the caption: “See why I am trending in Ghana. God abeg oooo. God Abeg ooo, I am not married. That is not me in Jesus name. I woke up to see myself on almost all the blogs in Ghana. Wahala.”

Though Andy Dosty would not have had an issue with a simple disclaimer, the use of the phrase ‘That is not me in Jesus name’ is what he considers unfortunate as he indicated that it is to spite Harold’s wife.



“It’s not her indeed. Do you know why? She’s ugly. Because if you’re nicer, if you’re beautiful, you don’t talk sheepishly like that. It’s unfortunate,” Andy Dosty said on the Headline segment of his Daybreak Hitz show, Wednesday.



