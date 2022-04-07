It's now normal for married women in Ghana to sleep around - Kumchacha bemoans

Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei and popularly known as Kumchacha

Founder and Leader of the Heaven’s Gate Ministries Nicholas Osei and popularly known as Prophet Kumchacha has noted that currently it’s normal for married women to also sleep around.

According to him, the world especially Ghana is in a retrogressive state where truth is no more cherished.



He said gone are the days when sleeping around was the preserve of men because now married women are also engaged in the act.



“The people sleeping with wives of other men in Ghana is not easy. People are taking care of peoples children which they are not aware of.”



Kumchacha disclosed that although even the bible stipulates that your child should look like you, that is not the case in recent times. Children now have no resemblance to especially their fathers because their wives are sleeping around.

He said it’s a dire situation that needs intervention of the holy spirit.



