It’s okay to be gay or lesbian – Lord Paper

Ghanaian hiplife artiste Lord Paper has disclosed that he has friends who are gay and that he is not in the position to choose someone’s sexual preference.

Eight Ghanaian Parliamentarians have drafted a bill seeking the legislature’s approval for the criminalization of LGBTQ+ in the country.



There is, however, divided opinion on the bill among Ghanaians.



The latest to add his voice to conservation is Lord Paper, born Michael Takyi-Frimpong.



During an interview with Tony Best on Akoma FM in Kumasi on Thursday, the Awurama hitmaker indicated that he has no right to decide for anyone on how they should lead their sexual life.

“Someone’s sexuality is not my problem. I can’t decide for anyone how they should behave in their sexual life. It doesn’t really bother me.



“It’s okay to be a gay or lesbian. If they (Parliamentarians) accept that we should practice it, it doesn’t concern me. I don’t have the right to choose someone’s sexual preference that notwithstanding, I have friends who are gays.”



Takyi-Frimpong revealed that inasmuch as the LGBTQ+ does not pose a physical harm to him, he has no problem with it.