'It's painful to wake up dead' - 'Drunk' Koo Fori returns to Radio Gold

Media personality, Koo Fori, real name Samuel Seth Kwabena Kyere Kakari, returned to his "drunken" state on September 21 in the studios of Radio Gold 90.5 FM.

He was one of over a dozen former employees of the station who converged on air for a reunion on one of Ghana's oldest radio stations.



In his drunken state, Koo Fori cracked his colleague up using the incidence of a person who goes to sleep and wakes up only to realize that they are dead.



“You go to sleep peacefully, having parted with everyone, then by daybreak, before you wake up, you are dead. What in the world could be more painful than that, how do you even explain that?



“You open your eyes and you are dead and all you see is people crying…,” he added as his colleagues laughed heartily and urged him on.



The Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Day event, dubbed "The Homecoming" was a one-off broadcast of some heavyweights who once worked with the 'Power Station.'

Among ex-employees who made it into the studios were: James Agyenim Boateng, Tamale Central Member of Parliament, Alhassan Suhuyini; Kwasi Okyere Darko, KOD; and Fiifi Banson.



Others include: B. B. Menson, Kofi Abotchie, Patrice Amegashie, Wofa K, Darryl Ambrose Nmah (host of the show) and Mohammed Alhassan.



The station, deemed to be pro-National Democratic Congress, NDC, fell on hard times in 2019 when it was closed down by the National Communications Authority (NCA) over regulatory breaches.



In March this year, Radio Gold announced that it was back on the airwaves after the NCA lifted the closure, which affected a raft of stations across the country.