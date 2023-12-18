It’s sad Dr. Kweku Oteng ‘snubbed’ Sonnie Badu after eating fufu together – Arnold on sponsorship saga

Rockhill Chapel founder, Sonnie Badu and Dr. Kweku Oteng

Entertainment pundit, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, has expressed disappointment at popular business mogul, Dr. Kweku Oteng, for raising Sonnie Badu’s hopes and dashing them.

Arnold, who played a pivotal role in Sonnie Badu’s just-ended concert (Rhythms of Africa), bemoaned the Adonko Group of Companies’ CEO’s failure to sponsor the show, considering the great relationship that existed between them.



Surprised at the turn of events, Arnold said they had a good rapport to the extent that Dr. Oteng invited Sonnie Badu for a ‘fufu treat’, where he promised to support his ‘Rhythms of Africa’ concert.



“They have a relationship; they built a certain rapport for a very long time. Sonnie even paid a courtesy call to him, they ate fufu together. That was where he promised to support the event. Sonnie even went ahead to post on social media that Dr. Oteng had promised to help. All he did was to clear the air. Did he insult him?” he stated during a discussion on the United Showbiz.



He added that although Sonnie Badu hasn’t got any right over someone else’s money, Dr. Kweku Oteng should have endeavored to keep his word.



“Sonnie Badu hasn’t kept his money in Dr. Kweku Oteng’s pocket but there’s something called principle. He needs to be a man of his word. Everything shouldn’t be written on paper,” he added.

A Plus, one of the panelists, chipped into the conversation and poked Sonnie Badu for agreeing to eat the fufu, which he believes is somewhat a replacement for the ‘sponsorship deal’.



“So, Sonnie Badu wants money and he went ahead to eat fufu?” he sarcastically quizzed.





Sonnie Badu earlier called out some notable figures, including Dr. Kwaku Oteng, for disappointing him after an agreement to sponsor his concert.



He specifically singled out Dr. Kwaku Oteng, and lamented that the businessman reneged on commitments and went as far as ignoring his phone calls.



"A multitude of sponsors let me down; even Dr. Kwaku Oteng avoided my calls. He pledged sponsorship and participation but failed to answer my calls, causing immense disappointment. I have accorded Dr. Kwaku Oteng more respect than anyone else in Ghana. Even honoring him in the capital city of Georgia. Despite his assurance of support, he ultimately let me down," he expressed.



EB/BB