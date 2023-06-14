It’s sad how Ghanaian artistes have dumped Highlife for Amapiano – Ball J beat

Ball J is a popular Ghanaian sound engineer

Ball J beatz, known in real life as Albert Serebo Ayeh-Hanson, has said that Ghanaian artistes have neglected highlife music for drill and Amapiano.

Touching on Highlife music on Property FM in Cape Coast, the sound engineer said it’s not necessary to debate about our musical roots.



He told Amansan Krakye in an interview that currently there is no Highlife song from Ghana making hits on the international scene.



He posited “I’m not saying Ghana doesn’t have an identity because our identity is totally Highlife and Hiplife but it has now been neglected for drill music and Amapiano or Afrobeat.

“When it comes to Ghana our root is Highlife whether you like it or not and we can go back and debate about it which isn’t necessary,” he continued as MyNewsGh.com monitored.



He added “But what’s important is how are we taking Highlife to the world for Ghana to be known significantly in terms of our music and we don’t have hit songs which are Highlife internationally”.