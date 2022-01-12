It’s sad how everyone was eyeing Bawumia’s GH₵50,000 gift – Psalm Adjeteyfio

Psalm Adjeteyfio tackles Ghanaians

Psalm Adjeteyfio begs for support again



Public question Psalm Adjeteyfio on whereabouts of Bawumia’s cash donation



Veteran actor, Psalm Adjeteyfio (TT), has said that he is disgusted with the manner the whole world has been fixated on the GH₵50,000 gift he earlier received from the vice president after he publicly solicited for help.



According to TT, it got to a point where Ghanaians made it look as though he needed to be accountable to them for the cash he received from Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



Psalm Adjeteyfio made the comments in defence of the numerous public criticisms after he was captured begging for help in another viral video, following that generous donation from the vice president to him some four months ago.

Some Ghanaians have been struggling to grasp the idea that TT, who was offered such a great support from the presidency, has again come out on social media to beg for 'leftovers' from popular TV Presenter, MzGee.



But responding to all the public rants and condemnations, Psalm Adjeteyfio in an interview with OkayFM said;



“When I received the GH₵50, 000 from Bawumia, the whole world was fixated on it. All eyes, tongue, ears were interested in the money and I was very sad. I kept on praying to God asking him to show me what to do with the money. People made it look like I owe them an explanation with regards to what to do with the money and it was very sad. I warned myself about spending the money the right way. I did.”



Touching on the fact that his incessant ‘begging habits’ has earned him a bad reputation and some enemies as well, Psalm Adjeteyfio said;



“I know I have enemies and in this world it’s normal to have enemies. Even the bible talks about how God sets the table before us in the presence of our enemies. So it’s important to have enemies. If they’re not there, God cannot honour you.”

Meanwhile, Psalm Adjeteyfio has disclosed that all those who promised to help him withdrew after Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia sent him the GH¢50,000 cash gift.



Watch the video below



