It’s sad when a man have a big penis but don't know how to use it - Nigeria's Yemi Alade

Yemi Alade is a popular Nigerian singer

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has disclosed that one of the saddest things to happen in a bedroom is a man who cannot properly satisfy his woman.'

Speaking on a show titled 'Lip Service Podcast', the singer explained that most men have a considerable size of penis but do not know how to use it.



"You have to experience certain things to know how it feels like and in my case, I realized that this doesn’t work for me. It's such a turn-off. Size matters sometimes but skill does because some people have it and don’t know how to use it and this is sad."



Demonstrating how she intends to communicate to any man who will ever take her through such an experience, Yemi stated;



"In addressing it I'm going to go like, I really do like you and I like the time we spend together. What do you think, should we make it more interesting. I feel we could do other things that you just been on top of me, try other interesting positions."

Yemi however advised women to be conservative and polite in addressing such delicate matters.



