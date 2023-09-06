It’s senseless to have four kids in this current economic hardship – Oboy Siki

Oboy Siki

Controversial actor, Oboy Siki known in real life as Nana Kofi Agyeman has said it’s senseless to have more kids in this modern day and age.

In an interview on Hello FM in Kumasi observed by MyNewsGh.com’s Amansan Krakye, he said poor people must not have a lot of children.



According to the veteran showbiz icon, only those who are financially sustainable should have the desire to bring forth more children



He opined, “In our economic situation, advising people to give birth to plenty of children while they stay together in a small rented house doesn’t make sense."

“If you don’t have money giving birth to a lot of children can be worrisome but people can choose to disagree even though that’s my candid opinion.



“You don’t have any problem if you are financially sound with your own apartments in that case you can have as many children as you desire," he added.