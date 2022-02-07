It’s unpleasant for Shatta Wale to tarnish Jackie Appiah’s image - Dela

Shatta Wale attacks Jackie Appiah

Musician, Dela has expressed displeasure about Shatta Wale’s choice of words in his attack on Jackie Appiah stressing that “no man has the right to say the kind of things he said about Jackie Appiah”.



Shatta Wale and Jackie Appiah occupied top spots on Twitter trends on Friday, February 4, 2022, after the Dancehall musician descended on the actress.



While it is unclear what triggered his outburst, Shatta Wale made reference to a comment Jackie Appiah made during the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to Shatta Wale, Jackie Appiah contradicted him and created the impression that celebrities who wanted to be paid before embarking on the campaign are unpatriotic.

“Jackie Appiah, I remember some time ago, during the Covid-19 pandemic, I said let us come and support and if we are coming to support, money must be attached so people can feel. You (Jackie Appiah) went to say somewhere you did not like what I said and why should I have said that.”



“Jackie Appiah, you do not act. Forget yourself. I respect you but the picture you want to paint to actresses and whatever, stop it. Because people know what you have been doing in Ghana. Stop it”, he said amidst sexual allegations against the actress.



“When was the last time you did a movie that sold $1million?” Shatta added.



The musician has since been criticized by a section of the public including entertainment pundits who find his outpouring unfortunate.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, Saturday, Dela joined the chorus of criticisms. Positing that Shatta Wale should have been circumspect with his statements, Dela questioned the basis of Shatta Wale’s allegations.



“Tomorrow, you never know; you would find yourself with a woman who is doing even worse. And what proof do you have to even back your claim? I believe the industry is maturing, we’ve gotten past the era where you just trend for any trivial reason; everybody wants to use the slightest opportunity to chase clout”, Dela said when asked about her take on the issue.

“I believe Shatta Wale, by now, knows that he shouldn’t have said that. I’m not very happy about the things I heard. We all know Jackie Appiah; we respect her for her contribution to the industry. Many people even outside Ghana respect her. She’s our ambassador and whatever you say to her to tarnish her image, you say to tarnish the image of the country”, Dela added.



Meanwhile, Dela has released a song titled ‘Pour Some Sugar’. The record was produced by Kuami Eugene.







