It’s wack – King Promise on Angelique Kidjo winning Grammy over Wizkid

KING PROMISE CALM.png King Promise

Sun, 17 Apr 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Angelique Kidjo's 'Her Mother Nature' wins Grammy award

Angelique Kidjo Grammy wins hit five

King Promise chooses Wizkid over Angelique Kidjo in Grammy conversation

King Promise has in an interview on Beat FM described Angelique Kidjo’s win at the 64th Grammy Awards as wack.

Speaking on the Nigerian radio station, the Ghanaian musician asserted that Wizkid’s performance within the year under review was remarkable hence the Nigeria musician should have won the award instead of the Beninese singer-songwriter.

“I just think it’s wack. No disrespect, Angelique Kidjo, legend. I love and respect her but I just think what I think, innit? Like everyone has an opinion. I don’t know what else he has to do. You know what I mean, this guy [Wizkid] has been a pacesetter,” King Promise said.

Angelique Kidjo won the Best Global Music Album award at the 64th Grammy Awards held on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. She won the category with her album ‘Her Mother Nature’.

The album beat competition from Ghana’s Rocky Dawuni with Voice of Bunbon Vol. 1., Daniel Ho & Friends with East West Players Presents: Daniel Ho & Friends Live in Concert, Wizkid with Made in Lagos: Deluxe Edition and Femi Kuti, Made Kuti with Legacy +.

‘Her Mother Nature’ was released on June 18, 2021. It featured Yemi Alade, Mr Eazi, Salif Keita, Burna Boy, Shungudzo, Zeynab, Lionel Loueke, Sampa The Great, Blue Lab Beats, Ghetto Boy and EARTHGANG with Kel P (Burna Boy), James Poyser of The Roots, Vtek, Rexxie, Synematik, Blue Lab Beats, -M-, Brad Thomas Ackley, David Donatien and Dany Synthé as producers.

This win is Angelique Kidjo's fifth as far as the Grammys is concerned. She has had twelve nominations in the history of the scheme.

