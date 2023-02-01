5
It’s your mistake If you die poor – Peter Okoye

Peter Okoye E1500413600690 Singer, Peter Okoye

Wed, 1 Feb 2023 Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian singer, Peter Okoye, better known as Mr P has said that dying poor is one's mistake.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, the singer who is a member of P-Square noted that everyone must be responsible for their survival.

He was of the view that it is not the fault of a person if he or she was born poor.

However, it is up to that person to ensure that they don't die poor.

“If you are born poor it’s not your mistake, But if you die poor it’s your mistake," his tweet read.

Check out the post below:

