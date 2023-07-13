It seemed the media and people kept a constant countdown on the years of our childlessness - Elorm Anang

Adjetey Anang and wife, Elorm

In a deeply moving revelation, Elorm Anang, the wife of renowned actor Adjetey Anang, has bravely opened up about the overwhelming challenges she faced during her journey through infertility, shedding light on the pain inflicted by both the public and the media.

Elorm's heartfelt account is featured in her husband's memoir, where she shares her profound reflections on the seven arduous years of waiting and the harsh public scrutiny she endured.



"We entered into marriage in 2007, and it wasn't until 2014 that I finally became pregnant. Those seven years were filled with agonizing waiting, but it was certainly not for a lack of trying," Elorm Anang shared in her husband's memoir.



According to Elorm, their path to conception was fraught with numerous obstacles, including the devastating experience of multiple miscarriages that deepened their heartache.



She expressed that the toll of this challenging period affected both her and her husband, Adjetey, as they navigated through a rollercoaster of emotions.



While dealing with their personal trials, Elorm and Adjetey also had to contend with relentless media attention, exacerbating their anguish.

Elorm lamented, "The media did not make our journey any easier, and it seemed as though they kept a constant countdown on the years of our childlessness, for reasons unknown to me."



She added that the relentless scrutiny they faced due to their celebrity status magnified their pain, transforming their fertility struggles into a topic of public discussion.



Elorm further revealed that the most trying moment for her arrived when she finally achieved a successful pregnancy. Despite her efforts to maintain privacy by avoiding public events, news of her pregnancy quickly spread.



Recalling the experience, she shared, "Almost everyone became aware of it, despite my attempts to preserve my privacy by avoiding numerous public events. It was a deeply distressing experience for me, and I felt immense pain. Having everyone intrude upon my personal life was something I had never anticipated or desired."



ADA/DO

You can also watch the latest episode of E-Forum below.







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho on GhanaWeb TV here:







