It serves him right after NPP used him to do ‘dirty politics’ - Kumchacha mocks Hopeson Adorye

The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei popularly known as Kumchacha has taken a dig at a former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye after he was dismissed by the party.

According to him, Hopeson Adorye has been used by the NPP to do dirty work for the Akufo-Addo-led administration when it comes to spiting persons who criticize the government on its shortcomings.



The founder of Heaven’s Gate Ministries expressed his delight with the decision of the party to withdraw his membership after supporting independent candidate, Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen.



Kumchacha reiterated that it serves Hopeson Adorye right following his dismissal from the NPP after he was used and dumped by the party.



“See, when you have enough of something up to the chest, you become fed up. If you study NPP very well, all the dirty work in the party he [Hopeson Adorye] was the one doing it. It was like he was being dressed with it, it was evident wherever he went.



"If someone speaks ill of the government, the person the party appoints to deal with the said individual is Hopeson Adorye, so he deserves it and serves him right,” said Kumchacha in a video shared by Express GH TV on their YouTube channel.

Background



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) said that the memberships of some of its members who have flouted the party’s constitution by supporting the candidature of other aspirants outside the party were no longer valid.



These individuals were Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa.



According to a statement by the party, dated November 20, 2023, and signed by its General Secretary, Justin Kodua Frimpong, it said the above individuals publicly endorsed the candidature of a person other than the party's duly elected presidential candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.



“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view that the NPP that Hopson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Boaben Asamoa Automatically forfeited their membership of the party. They are therefore, no longer members of the party,” part of the statement read.

The following is what the NPP constitution says concerning the above matter:



"For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP Constitution enjoins all members of the party to ‘abide by publicly uphold the decision of the party’



“A Member of the Party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party, or who joins his or her support for another Political party, or for an independent candidate, when the party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party.”



It is worth mentioning that the above-mentioned: Hopson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique, and Yaw Buaben Asamoa openly declared their support for Alan Kyerematen.



Alan was once in the race to become the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) but later resigned from the party entirely, forming what is now known as the Movement for Change.

