It takes a fool to know a fool – Embattled Kelvyn Boy fires

A tweet from Kelvyn Boy after he was chastised for admitting to smoking on live radio sees the musician slamming critics for their holier-than-thou approach.

“Selected sinners choosing sins they’re comfortable with and judging others for the ones they’re not comfortable with! Only takes a fool to know a FOOL!! We FORWARD,” his tweet, Monday evening, sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Kelvyn Boy, in the early hours of Friday, June 17, took to his Instagram page to give his 1.7 million followers an update on how he was faring.



The afrobeat singer who was out of the country for his 'World Tour' scheduled to come off in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, popped up on the gram in a happy mood while smoking a substance described by some social media users as 'weed'.



This courted backlash as some argued that it would have been prudent for him to have used the opportunity to publicize his tour instead of being “silly”.



Barely three months after the incident, Kelvyn Boy said on Daybreak Hitz that smoking is a part of his life and he does not see anything wrong with that. He further noted that he would go mad if he doesn’t smoke, a statement emitted to counter suggestions that the substance can make one go mad.

“I like to stay real and I feel like this thing we dey do is my life, it’s my lifestyle too. It’s my career. This is the only thing I know how to do. For real, I dey smoke,” Kelvyn Boy said.



The likes of Prince Tsegah, an entertainment pundit, and some other critics have faulted the musician for not being circumspect.



Making a submission on Hitz FM’s ‘U Sey Wetin’, Tsegah without mincing words said: “Kelvyn Boy, you’re very foolish to say what you said.”



The broadcaster noted that: “Even if you do it, for the sake of PR, you should control how people think about you. If I tell you the big people who like the Down Flat song, now people have started admitting you; in fact, this is your biggest hit song. And at this time, this is how you want to mal that fame?”





Selected sinners chosing sins they’re comfortable with and judging others for the ones their not comfortable with! Only takes a fool to know a FOOL!! We FORWARD ???????? — Trendiest (@kelvynboymusic_) September 12, 2022

