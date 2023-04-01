0
Menu
Entertainment

It takes a man of strong mind to 'control' in-laws who pressurise wife for grandchildren – Smart

Video Archive
Sat, 1 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Women are often to blame by society when things go wrong in relationships or marriages. They are mostly blamed when husbands cheat on them and a childless marriage over time is no exception.

These women, oftentimes are left to go through the ordeal of putting up with the judging eyes of society for every action or move they make.

Thus, media consultant, Smart Takyi Nixon is of the view that it only takes strong-minded or willed men to defend their partners from the pressures of childbirth from family members.

Smart submitted this when he was speaking to Paula Amma Broni, the host of Moans & Cuddles on GhanaWeb TV.

He also added that it is the actions of two people that put a woman into the state of pregnancy hence, the onus does not fall only on the woman for fruits of the womb.

“Our families are designed in such a way that, whenever people get married. At the end of the day, people have this mindset that the moment I am expecting something from your family or from the couple and I am not getting it, the first intent is to change the woman and not to change the man. The pressure is that oh, she is not fertile enough. Ewe should have a background check on her family. We should have asked more questions. Do you know whether she has done any abortions? And so, there is too much of expectations, especially on the side of the woman.

“And I’ve always maintained this position that, it takes a man of a strong mind to stand and tell his own parents in the face that stop the noise, stop putting the woman through that pressure because there are things in life you just can’t control. And it is also one of the hardest truths that people cannot accept," Smart Takyi said on Moans & Cuddles.

Watch the interview below:





ABJ/KPE

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha