0
Menu
Entertainment

It takes me 10 minutes to write my hit songs – Lasmid

Lasmid W32.jpeg ‘Friday Night’ hitmaker, Lasmid

Sat, 18 Mar 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

‘Friday Night’ hitmaker, Nathaniel Owusu popularly referred to as Lasmid has revealed that the vibes at the time of writing a song will determine how quickly you will be able to finish.

Speaking to Amansan Krakye monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Lasmid said sometimes it can take him as quick as 10 minutes or as long as 3 months to finish writing a song.

He remarked “Sometimes I can be there for about 3 months and the kind of song that I want to write has not to been done to its logical conclusion.

“I will say that sometimes I can be there and within let’s say 10 minutes I would have finished composing a song or let’s say within 10 minutes I’ll be done with it,” he added.

“As for music composition and writing that’s how it is, so you can’t determine how quickly you can be able to write the song you desire to do,” he said on Property Radio’s Showbiz program.

Lasmid explained, “Because sometimes you want to do it as quickly as possible but the vibes might not be coming but maybe in about 3 months’ time before the vibes will come”.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Defence Ministry, Ken Agyapong donate GH¢70,000 to slain soldier's mother
Bawumia reveals how high exchange rate gave him sleepless nights
KNUST lecturer rubbishes Kennedy Agyapong’s presidential ambitions
Adom-Otchere berates NDC MP over ‘elephant medals’
Bleeding is allowed – Bawumia mocks Gold-for-oil critics
I don't accept national honours, I duly informed Solicitor-General - Fui Tsikata speaks
How social media users reacted to High Court’s ruling on Anas vs Kennedy Agyapong
NPP, Akufo-Addo, Bawumia must apologize to Adu Boahen - Ken Agyapong
NDC MP exposed over 'elephant is now a national symbol' tweet?
LIST: Who got what at 2023 National Honours and Awards event